4. He Enjoys Traveling With His Dog

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson star’s social media feed has several photos from his travels with his pet. In December 2021, Neville shared a compilation of memories from a visit to Angeles National Forest.

“Got all up in my feelingz and wrote some things down by the campfire. I’m inspired by nature. It is loving. It is warm. It is harsh. It is bitter. It is healing. It is dangerous. Much like us,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Which confirms, for me, the interconnectedness of it all. My nose runs quicker than my mind here. The ground is firm, my feet are rooted. The cold reminds me what it is to be present. I feel alive amongst these trees.”