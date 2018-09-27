In awkward company? Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth posed together at a photocall just days after Us Weekly confirmed that their exes, FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf, are dating.

Pattinson, 32, and Goth, 24, costar in High Life and appeared at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Thursday, September 27, to promote the film.

Us reported on Tuesday, September 25, that Goth’s estranged husband and Pattinson’s ex-fiancée are an item. The pair met on the set of Honey Boy earlier this year and were seen at her London apartment on Tuesday.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” the Transformers star’s rep told Us. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer confirmed her romance with the Even Stevens alum, 32, to MailOnline on Tuesday, allegedly telling the outlet, “We’re happy. We’re having a nice time.”