July 2021

The TV personality did not appear in court for his probation hearing on July 23, following his April 2021 arrest. “I find that offensive that everyone has to be here except the defendant,” prosecutor Heidi Matz said in court. However, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Leonard Levine, was in attendance and said that his client has agreed to admit to the probation violation.

During the hearing, Matz said the L.A. City Attorney’s Office planned to ask the defendant to serve 30 days in jail for the probation violation, but according to California law, Ortiz-Magro could serve that sentence in a program rather than in jail. The reality star’s attorney pointed out that he has already participated in a 30-day inpatient program, which he hopes will count as time served for the violation. Levine noted that Ortiz-Magro is still in the program but is doing an outpatient meeting three times a week.

The judge ordered Ortiz-Magro to physically appear in court on August 11 when they will determine whether his 30-day in-patient program will count for his violation and therefore not be required to do any jail time. “He’s not going to be doing any jail time,” Levine exclusively told Us after the hearing, noting his client is “doing very well.”