Prince Charles, the Late Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker Bowles

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest child, Charles, Prince of Wales, was born November 14, 1948, and is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. In 1981, he married Lady Diana Spencer, with whom he had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The couple divorced in 1996. The following year, Diana died. Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.