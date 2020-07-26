Chris Evans

Bullock was linked to the Captain America star in 2014. An insider told Us at the time that Evans was “pursuing Sandra.”

The Two Weeks Notice actress joked about their connection in June 2014. “You guys are a little behind,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve since married and it started breaking apart, so we separated. We filed for divorce, and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we’re going to remain friends and share responsibility of the farm animals we’ve taken on because you just can’t abandon the animals.”