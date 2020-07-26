Jesse James

The Bird Box star met the West Coast Choppers founder while touring the set of his show Monster Garage. They tied the knot in July 2005, but he faced allegations of infidelity with multiple women in March 2010. The pair finalized their divorce in June 2010 after he sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

“Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah,” James told DailyMail.com in March 2017. “I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s [the] end of story.”