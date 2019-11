Extraordinary Strength

While gracing the cover of Seventeen magazine in April 2015, the Modern Family star opened up about how her hardships have taught her to be strong. “I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, ‘You’re right, she won’t — but it won’t be because of her health’ … If I can’t have an ordinary life, I might as well have an extraordinary one.”