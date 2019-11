KUPA Positivity

After performing with Jordan McGraw at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, the longtime ABC star recognized her strong decision to not wear any shapewear to the star-studded event. “A final thank you to my ever changing self-confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p–y area) shine like the badass bitch she is. 💖💖💖💖.”