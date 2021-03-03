Meri’s Miscarriage

After Mariah’s birth, the couple tried for baby No. 2 but Meri ultimately suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks. She looked back on the heartbreaking loss during a 2012 episode of the TLC reality show. “I completely assumed that after I had Mariah, it would be very easy for me to conceive again,” Meri said at the time. “And that just didn’t happen. So, after years of a rollercoaster, we had finally backed off. … I was so frustrated and so angry. I didn’t understand why, after another 12 years of trying, and then, it was just taken away from us. I didn’t understand that. It was really hard.”