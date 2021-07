Tom Welling

After ending his 10-year run as Clark, the New York native rejoined the DC universe in 2017 when he played Cain on Lucifer. He also starred in the movies Cheaper by the Dozen, Parkland, Draft Day and The Choice and was an executive producer on the series Hellcats. He has been married to Jessica Rose Lee since 2019. They share two sons, Thomson and Rocklin.