Hen party! Sofia Richie jetted off to Paris for her lavish bachelorette bash ahead of her and Elliot Grainge’s nuptials.

“Ready for the best week with my people🤍👰‍♀️,” the 24-year-old star captioned a Wednesday, October 12, Instagram photo from her hotel in the City of Lights.

The model, who got engaged earlier this year, beamed as she kicked off her bachelorette party. The room was filled with pink and silver balloons, a giant chandelier, French pastries and candles.

The bride-to-be tagged her crew, which includes big sister Nicole Richie, her mom Diane Alexander, future sister-in-law Alice Grainge and numerous other pals.

The group started off their adventure by being gifted penis-adorned headbands, which Sofia documented on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 11.

The following day, the squad touched down in Paris. Sofia gave fans a glimpse at her stay for the week, revealing via social media that she was greeted with a pillow that had “Miss to Mrs.” embroidered on it on her bed.

The main area of the bachelorette pad featured pictures of Sofia and her fiancé, 28, as well as flowers in the shape of both the bride and groom’s initials. A giant engagement ring made out of sweets adorned the living room table as did macarons and small pancakes.

Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter also shared snaps of her view from the extravagant hotel — which looked out at the Eiffel Tower.

Sofia announced her engagement in April after dating Elliot more than one year. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos from the proposal, which took place on a family vacation.

The couple, who were first linked in January 2021, had an engagement party in May, which both Nicole, 41, and her husband, Joel Madden, attended. (Nicole was adopted by Lionel, 73, his ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, when she was 9 years old. The “Hello” crooner shares Sofia and son Miles Richie with ex-wife Alexander, whom he split from in 2004.)

The California native, who was in an on and off relationship with Scott Disick before finding love with Elliot, has since started to plan her dream wedding.

Sofia is “over the moon” about the engagement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August, noting that she and the music exec want to “get married next year.”

The Nude Stix beauty director wants the event to “be just as elegant as her engagement party” since Sofia “loves flower arrangements and floral patterns,” the insider explained.

Sofia, however, won’t be alone in planning the wedding as sister Nicole has already volunteered to help. In fact, the source told Us that the House of Harlow designer “sees it as a fun project to take on” and wants “nothing less than to be by her sister’s side” on her big day.

Scroll down to see how Sofia is celebrating on her bachelorette party weekend: