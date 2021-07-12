Love Lives Sophia Bush and Boyfriend Grant Hughes’ Cutest Photos By Emily Longeretta July 12, 2021 RF/Coleman-Rayner 6 1 / 6 First Photos The pair were first photographed together in May 2020, wearing matching face masks and embracing. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News