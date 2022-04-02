Standing Up

The threesome all signed their name to an open letter published by Variety in November 2017 alleging that the show’s creator, Schwahn, had sexually harassed them and many other women who worked on the show. In June 2018, Bush opened up about his misconduct during an interview on Andy Cohen‘s radio show, revealing that “the first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my ass, I hit him in front of six other producers, and I hit him f—cking hard.”

The next day, Burton retweeted an article featuring her former costar’s quotes and praised her for speaking out. “My soul sister. I love you, ya gutsy, no bulls—t broad!” she wrote via twitter, to which Bush responded: “And I you, sister. #BurnItDownSis.”