Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire alum revealed that she was in a state of shock following the Supreme Court’s ruling in an emotional post on her Instagram Story. “[I’ve been] feeling powerless, feeling like since I am a woman, I don’t matter. My life doesn’t matter. It’s a man’s world, still. It’s a horrible feeling,” she wrote on June 27. “None of this makes sense. The world is cruel. [Things are] backwards and upside down.”