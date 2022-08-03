Joy Behar

The talk show cohost recalled on August 3 that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy in the late 1970s, but thanks to proper healthcare and access she survived the ordeal. “The doctor the next day said, ‘We almost lost you,’” she recalled during an episode of The View, pointing out, “I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there.”

While Behar clarified that an ectopic pregnancy is not the same as an abortion or a miscarriage, she made it clear that women’s rights over their body should be protected. “What are these people thinking about when they talk about the health of the mother?” she asked, calling out Georgia State candidate Herschel Walker for running on a platform that abortions should be banned entirely in the wake of overturning Roe v. Wade.