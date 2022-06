Olivia Rodrigo

The “good 4 u” singer performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday, June 25, in which she sang Lily Allen’s “F–k You” alongside the British musician.

“I’m devastated and terrified,” Rodrigo said, per social media footage. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s–t about freedom.”