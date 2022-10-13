October 2022

Kroll exclusively confirmed to Us that he and Flowers were not back together following the uncomfortable season 8 reunion, which filmed in September 2022 and aired in October 2022.

“I think that the reunion kind of took us, like, a little bit of shock,” the beermaker confessed to Us, referring to how caught of guard Flowers was during the taping when he got along so well with his ex LeCroy. “I didn’t really know how to handle it. I don’t know if I handled it in the best way.”

He continued: “I was so concerned going into reunion. The only thing that I wanted to come out on the other side with is, you know, [Olivia] and I being in a great place and I think that she was kind of taken aback at like how, you know, Madison and I were kind of bantering and she was like, ‘What is happening?’ You know?”

After the taping, Kroll revealed he and Flowers “took kind of, like, a little bit of time, but then we talked.” While the pair were keeping things platonic at the moment, the southern gentleman told Us, “I would never say never with her. She’s such an important person in my life and, like, she was huge for me, you know, this year to kind of get back to, you know, who I think that I am. So, I would never say never with that one.”