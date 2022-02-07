Inside Her Heartbreak

“The amount of support that people had and the incredibly kind messages were overwhelming [on social media]. And it was really helpful in that time because, you know, I felt isolated. I just felt sad,” Olindo remembered. “I could just read through these messages of encouragement and, you know, people being like, ‘I’ve been there, this has happened to me. You’re going to be fine. You don’t know it right now.’ And I got similar messages when my dad died, so I knew that that was going to be true. It was going to get better. But I mean, [I was] completely brokenhearted for weeks. I didn’t wash my hair for, I don’t know, 11, 12 days. It was disgusting.”

She added: “Pain is still the same. So it’s OK, like, at least for me, if people are going to write about it, I don’t really think I care that much. I cared more about the fact that my life was quite literally flipped upside down. … The first two weeks were awful. I had so many weak moments where I was like, ‘God, I just want my old life back.’”