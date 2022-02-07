When She Learned of Metul’s Affair

The Bravo star revealed that while packing up her whole house — which is where Shah was staying at the moment — she came upon his computer. As she waited for some of her friends to come and help her load the U-Haul, she recalled wanting to see something bigger on her phone, so she opened up Shah’s monitor.

“I call him ‘cause I didn’t know the passcode to it. I’m like, ‘Hey, Madison’s here. We’re waiting on Stone to help us load the truck. What’s your computer password I’m trying to show her this picture?’ And he’s like ‘Uh, I don’t remember, I don’t remember it.’ I’m like ‘What do you mean you don’t remember it?’” Olindo recalled.

She eventually got the code and opened up the computer, which showed Shah’s most recent history, including alleged proof of him cheating. “It was like a year’s worth of texts with his ex and explicit pictures and, you know, the whole nine yards. So I read through them for a little bit,” she said. “So I called him back. I could tell he sounded panicky on the phone, but I didn’t understand why. I didn’t realize it’s because he knew I was probably about to see what was on his iMessage ’cause I never looked through his stuff. I would never, I’m just not that way. And I called him, and I was, like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know, I saw the messages with Sophie and this is done.’ And hung up the phone, and he tried to call me, you know, a hundred times.”