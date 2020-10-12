Jennifer Aniston

In an effort to raise awareness for September’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in 2012, the Just Go With It actress joined Jon Hamm and Betty White to perform a cover of the Beatles’ iconic 1968 single “Hey Jude.” Encouraging donations to help “make it better” for kids fighting cancer, Aniston and her music video costars assisted St. Jude in finding cures to save children from around the world.

In October 2017, Aniston also donated $1 million to hurricane relief efforts. The Friends alum split the funds between the Ricky Martin Foundation to aid Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and the American Red Cross after other storms severely damaged various areas in the country.