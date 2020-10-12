Giuliana Rancic

To mark her son Duke’s 1st birthday in August 2013, Rancic asked guests at his cowboy-themed bash to donate to Baby2Baby instead of buying gifts. “It just felt like the right thing to do,” she told Us of the charity that provides baby gear and clothing to families in need. “When Duke was born, I got all these things for him — we didn’t even use 50 percent of it. One day, [I can tell Duke], ‘you were doing charity work when you were just one year old.’ It’s nice to start instilling that in your kids at an early age.”