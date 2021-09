Beyonce and Jay-Z

The “Crazy in Love” performers partnered with Tiffany & Co. for the Love Scholarship program via BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The organizations have pledged to give $2 million to students working toward degress in arts and creative fields at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.