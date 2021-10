Dwayne Johnson

Johnson’s Project Rock collection with Under Armour partnered with his former high school football teams in Pennsylvania and Hawaii to donate new sports equipment.

“My family was evicted from Hawaii and forced to move to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” the action star tweeted in October 2021. “Times were tougher back then, but I will always be grateful to McKinley High & Freedom High for the invaluable lessons of life I was taught. A pleasure to give back.”