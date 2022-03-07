Gigi Hadid

Having to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week amid the unrest in Ukraine as well as Palestine didn’t sit right with the model. She opted to donate her salary from fashion shows to victims of war.

“Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” Hadid explained via Instagram in March 2022. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend [model Mica Argañaraz], I am pledging to donate my earnings from the fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

She continued, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war — not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. 🕊”