Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

The actors, who’ve playfully feuded for years, competed for a good cause in November 2020. Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee teamed up with Sam’s Club to see which brand could raise the most money for their chosen charities ahead of the holiday season. “You can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings, but also contribute to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps farming communities around the world,” Jackman teased, while Reynolds countered that “like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward.”