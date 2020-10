James Holzhauer

The former Jeopardy! contestant, who took home a win on the show for 32 straight days from April to June 2019, donated $1,109.14 (a nod to his daughter’s November 9, 2014 birthday) to his Illinois hometown’s Pancreatic Cancer Walk in June 2019. The gift was made in honor of host Alex Trebek, who revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease in March.