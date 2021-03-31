Kylie Jenner

Teen Cancer America and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt announced in March 2021 that Jenner’s $500,000 donation from sales of her Kylie Cosmetics line went toward the construction of a new lounge for teen and young adult cancer patients. The reality star revealed her intentions to give the funds to the organization in 2017 in honor of her friend Harry Hudson, who survived stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry,” Jenner said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well-wishes to all patients and their families.”