Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

The couple teamed up with HBO Max in coordination with their new comedy Superintelligence to launch the 20 Days of Kindness campaign in November 2020. The campaign donated $20,000 to 20 different charities during its 20-day run, including Girls Who Code, Feeding America and Make-A-Wish. The pair raised a total of $1.5 million for the charities during the 20 days and gave fans a chance to win a virtual hangout with the lovebirds and take home a Tesla Model X by donating as well.