Sacha Baron Cohen

The actor donated $100,000 to his Borat 2 costar Jeanise Jones’ community church in Oklahoma City in October 2020. Jones’ parish started raising money for her via GoFundMe after she was unemployed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Please consider saying thank you to Jeanise with a tangible gift,” the GoFundMe read. “She’s unemployed right now due to Covid. Previously, she worked on a job for 32 years! She’s faithful! Please consider giving a contribution to simply to say thank you to Jeanise for being ‘A moral compass and a light shining in darkness’ in this movie. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Sacha Cohen Baron and (producer) Monica Levinson for casting Jeanise in this movie.”