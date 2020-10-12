Sela Ward

During her childhood, Ward spent many Christmases bringing gifts to a homeless shelter in her native Mississippi. Ward and her husband, Howard Sherman, were inspired later to start their own facility for kids after learning about two boys who’d been separated from their siblings in the foster-care system. “I couldn’t bear these two brothers being ripped apart,” the FBI star said. “That’s how Hope Village was born. Our mandate [is] to keep siblings together.” For her, the most rewarding part is “watching children feel safe enough to thrive.”