Seth Rogen

The Long Shot star made an appearance on The Price Is Right in December 2019 to help raise awareness and funds for his charity with wife Lauren Miller Rogen, Hilarity for Charity, which aims to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. During his time on the CBS show, he raised a whopping $69,000 for the pair’s charity. Seth and Lauren, who wed in 2011, founded their organization in 2012 after the actress’ mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.