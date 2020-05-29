Sarah Michelle Gellar

During an E! News interview on May 29, Gellar opened up about her coping mechanisms amid quarantine. “This is definitely the most anxiety and uncertainty that I’ve ever experienced,” she shared with the news outlet. “While I don’t have all the answers, I’m going to share with you some of the things that have been working for me.”

The Buffy alum continued, “I’ve been exercising every day which is really important to both my physical, but also my mental health. I’ve been reading a lot. I love books and it takes my mind off what’s happening and it takes me somewhere else.”