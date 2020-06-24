Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister alum took to Instagram on June 14 to open up about her anxiety amid the pandemic.

“Taking a breath. It’s needed. It’s really needed. My emotions have been so up and down this year. One minute I feel like I can handle things and the next I’m overwhelmed with #anxiety and #fear and #sadness about what’s going on in our world,” she wrote. “But then, I take a moment and take a deep breath and literally mediate on the #positives. I say all this to say, please take care of your #mentalhealth during these trying times. It’s important. #meditation #breath.”