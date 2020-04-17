Amy Schumer

The comedian opened up in her book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, about her use of Raya, although she didn’t name the app specifically. She recalled signing up for the app with her friend Vanessa Bayer and said that it ultimately led to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch. He revealed that her profile photo was a photo of herself “wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap with no makeup.” She also posted a photo of Sophia from The Golden Girls and one of herself “smiling and wearing a sweatshirt.”