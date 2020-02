Proud Husband

“1 month ago, @ayeshacurry to see her hard work come to life and hold it in person! Tmw it launches! So proud of her for a lot of Reasons,” Steph wrote via social media to celebrate Ayesha’s cookbook launch in September 2016. “Mainly I get to be taster tester and 2nd it got me in the kitchen confident I could make a meal for the family. So I KNOW it will inspire you too!”