Night Shift Distributing, LLC vs. Loverboy Inc.

Night Shift Distributing, LLC initially filed an administration petition against Loverboy in January 2021 with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. The alcoholic beverage wholesaler came after the company for canceling its contract with them, which they originally agreed upon in October 2019. In December 2020, Loverboy gave a termination notice to Night Shift which would be effective as of January 3, 2021.

The distribution company claimed that Loverboy “did not have a good cause to discontinue sales” to Night Shift, according to court documents. One of the biggest reasons for Night Shift’s lawsuit was that Cooke’s company allegedly served it with the termination of contract paperwork “without case and without compensation.”