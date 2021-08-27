4. She Almost Quit Gymnastics

Suni struggled to continue with the sport when the Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. After later suffering a leg injury and losing two family members to COVID-19, the gymnast relied on those close to her for inspiration.

“It’s been a tough year, but I’m super proud of myself,” the athlete told ESPN in July 2021. “After COVID and quarantine, I was unmotivated because we had so much time off and I felt I wasn’t good enough anymore. But now I’ve been a lot better mentally, and you can see it in my gymnastics.”