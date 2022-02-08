Right in their backyard! Super Bowl LVI‘s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, meaning that celebrities are even more vocal about who they’re supporting this year.

While many stars are excited to cheer for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in his first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, February 13, plenty of others are rooting for the Bengals, who have never won the big game.

Nick Lachey, a lifelong Bengals fan and Ohio native, has been enthusiastically sharing his love for the team all season long. “I was 17 the last time my #bengals won a playoff game,” the Love Is Blind cohost, 48, tweeted in January after the team’s first playoff appearance. “To watch that game with my son made it worth the wait!! Love this city and love this team. Why stop now, let’s keep this thing going!”

After a fan tweeted that Lachey must be “pretty excited” about the team’s win one week later, the 98 Degrees singer replied, “You are correct!!” Earlier this month, he noted that it seemed “fitting” that Lunar New Year arrived days after the Bengals’ AFC championship win, especially because it’s now the year of the tiger.

The Rams have plenty of celebrity fans in their corner as well, including halftime show performer Snoop Dogg. The rapper, 50, usually cheers for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he predicted that the Rams would make the Super Bowl all the way back in November 2021.

The “Gin & Juice” artist is set to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar during the mid-game show, which will be produced by Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company. Plans for the performance are still under wraps, but an early teaser dedicated a segment to each of the artists’ solo music.

“Man, this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip-hop, R&B history,” Blige, 51, told Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 8. “L.A. is never going to ever be the same. I watched the rehearsals. Watching each person’s performance, I have goosebumps watching it.”

The “Family Affair” singer didn’t offer too many specific details about the show, but she described it as a “celebration of how far hip-hop has come.” She added: “You know [how] I say sky’s the limit? There’s no limit on this sky.”

Keep scrolling to find out who celebrities will be cheering for in Super Bowl LVI: