January 2021

El Moussa reflected on their whirlwind romance on January 23, sharing a photo with Young as they celebrated their 18-month anniversary in NYC. “It’s incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time,” he wrote. “I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating, she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family. Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later. She’s our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back. Can’t wait to take more photos like this in fun places like New York City! I can’t wait to continue to build this life with you. You make me a better man :)”