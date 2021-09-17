September 2021

For the Selling Sunset star’s birthday in September, the Flipping 101 host shared a sweet tribute to his love alongside a selfie of the couple, weeks before their nuptials.

“It’s just crazy how time flies,” El Moussa captioned his post. “I feel like it was just yesterday I was announcing to the world I was with @heatherraeyoung and today marks us celebrating her third birthday together. Not 3 years old but 3 birthdays lol. I can’t believe our wedding is weeks away and I’m marrying my best friend in the world. I’ll say it again, she’s the best person I’ve ever met. She has turned me into a different person and brought me back to life. I’m healthier and happier than I’ve ever been in my adult life. … I wake up every day feeling like the luckiest guy in the world. Bunny I love you to the moon and back .”