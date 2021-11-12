The ‘Red’ Release

The original version of Red dropped in 2012, At the time, fans were convinced the songs were about the Nocturnal Animals star, specifically “All Too Well,” as Swift sings about a road trip to upstate New York and losing a scarf.

“Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” the lyrics read, which some connected to the accessory she wore while with Jake over Thanksgiving in 2010.

Swift also included the lyrics, “Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone, But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / ‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”

Through the years, the California native has been photographed wearing a scarf that looks identical to Swift’s. During a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, his sister responded to the rumors that the “Bad Blood” singer’s belongings may still be in her home, telling the host, “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know.”