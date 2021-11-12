The Subtle Mentions

The exes have discussed their breakup and the subsequent shady songs over the years — but not in depth. Three years after the album’s release, Jake was asked about the song “All Too Well” during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

“Do I [have a song]? I don’t know,” the actor coyly replied in 2015, referring to Swift at the time as a “beautiful girl.”

In March 2021, the Miss Americana star teased a new version of her “Wildest Dreams” track in the most unlikely of places — a trailer for Jake’s movie Spirit Untamed.