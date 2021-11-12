The Walk Down Memory Lane

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” the singer wrote via Instagram in June 2021, confirming that an updated version of Red was on the way. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.”

At the time, Swift teased that “All Too Well” would be released in its full 10-minute glory, later announcing a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien to go along with it. Some fans were quick to point out that the Stranger Things star and the Teen Wolf alum’s ages line up with how old Swift and Jake were during their relationship.