The Whirlwind Romance

The duo initially sparked romance rumors after they attended Saturday Night Live together in October 2010 to support host Emma Stone. Shortly after their night out together, Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she dodged questions about the Nightcrawler star, saying, “I’m always optimistic about love.”

One month later, the couple went for a stroll through New York City while visiting his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, for Thanksgiving. In December 2020, the Crazy Heart star told Us Weekly that it was “great” having Swift over for dinner.

When, Swift and the Tony winner called it quits ahead of January 2011, a source told Us at the time, “Jake just told her it wasn’t working out. Taylor is really upset and hurt. She feels really burned by him.”