November 2014

The “Two Ghosts” artist revealed he feels “lucky” to be the subject of Swift’s music during a Google Hangout interview.

“We always say that we write from personal experience, and I think everyone does. So, it would be hypocritical to say ‘Oh, you can’t write songs.’ And she’s really good, so, they’re good songs,” he gushed about the “Cardigan” singer.