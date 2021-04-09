Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

November 2008

The “Lover” singer released “Forever and Always” from her Fearless album in November 2008, which she revealed was written about the heartbreak. “Was I out of line? / Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide/ Like a scared little boy,” she sings at one point.

Swift spoke to Us exclusively about the split the same month, revealing that Jonas’ relationship with Camilla Belle was the reason behind their separation. “They’ve been together since we broke up,” she explained. “That’s why we broke up — because he met her.” The country singer turned pop star also penned “Better Than Revenge,” which seemingly addressed Jonas’ rebound relationship.