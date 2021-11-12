John Mayer

Though the two enjoyed a two-hour dinner at Nashville Bistro Cabana in January 2010, a full-fledged romance never developed. Did Swift mind the romance speculation? “I try not to be a complainer, you know?” she told Us. Mayer went on to date Katy Perry on and off, who then inspired Swift’s “Bad Blood,” a track about a frenemy female celeb.

In March 2021, Mayer seemingly responded to Swifties who were trolling him on TikTok, with one user telling him, “You’re not safe here john,” 10 years after the couple split. “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out,” he captioned a clip of himself nodding his head as he pretended to be lectured by Swift’s fans.