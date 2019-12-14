Holidays With Us

Teresa Giudice Says Her Family Is ‘Still Deciding’ Their Holiday Plans — Plus, More Stars at Jingle Ball

By
Teresa Giudice Says Her Family Is 'Still Deciding' Their Holiday Plans — Plus, More Stars at Jingle Ball
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
12
13 / 12

Drew Barrymore

The actress, 44, introduced Cabello, 22, to the crowd.

Back to top