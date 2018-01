The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan was laid to rest on Tuesday, January 23, in her hometown of Ballybricken, County Limerick, in Ireland. The singer, whose distinctive voice shined in the ‘90s band’s hits including “Linger” and “Zombie,” died in London on January 15, 2018, at the age of 46.

Scroll down to see photos of the service honoring the life of the beloved performer.