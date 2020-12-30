Angela Kinsey revealed her positive COVID-19 status to fans on Instagram on Tuesday, December 29. The Office alum appears to have contracted the virus from her family members who were previously diagnosed.

Kinsey, 49, first revealed that her two stepsons, Cade and Jack, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, December 24. She, husband Joshua Snyder and 12-year-old daughter Isabel were negative, but that changed quickly. Days later, Kinsey said on her Instagram Stories that she “started not feeling well and went to get retested” after the rest of her family tested positive.

“I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people,” the actress shared, revealing that the rest of her family eventually tested positive too. “I really tried to quarantine and not get it.”

Before posting her positive test result, Kinsey shared a series of videos on her Story talking about her symptoms. She described feeling “congested” and said Snyder, 43, was “feeling better” but remained “really fatigued.”

“Kids are great. Kids are totally fine. Bouncing off the walls,” she added.

Her mother also has COVID-19, according to Kinsey’s social media posts. She was hospitalized but on the mend.

“My mom is doing better, but I want to keep her in the hospital for a few more days just to be sure,” she said.

In a Christmas Eve message to fans, the Half Magic star revealed that she was the only remaining member of her household not to catch COVID-19. She maintained that she was taking precautions, even within the house, in the hopes that she wouldn’t catch it.

“It’s been a tough few days here but me and my morning mask hair wanted to say a big thank you for all of your messages of love and support. They have meant so much!,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “To bring some of you up to speed, last weekend our boys started running low grade fevers. We got everyone tested and the boys tested positive for Covid. We don’t go out and about and have been in lockdown so we aren’t sure how they got it. Me, my husband and daughter all tested negative.”

Kinsey’s post continued: “We went into quarantine in our own home. Living in separate bedrooms, wearing masks etc. This week Isabel and Josh started running fever. We immediately retested again. Isabel and Josh now have Covid. I somehow do not. I am now quarantining by myself. So far they are all having very mild cases and I am thankful for that.”

On Friday, December 25, she posted a photo of her three children posing in matching pajamas in front of the Christmas tree. All three were wearing masks.

“Merry Christmas! I hope you all had a good morning! My family is feeling better! I am so thankful!” Kinsey wrote.

